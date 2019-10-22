Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,835,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,743,838,000 after acquiring an additional 109,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,419,000 after acquiring an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,604,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,401,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,780,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 392,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,843. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.