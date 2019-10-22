Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 965 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,619,000 after acquiring an additional 244,544 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,166,000 after acquiring an additional 118,863 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,508. The company has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

