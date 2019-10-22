Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 2,526 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,965,000 after buying an additional 2,046,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,104,000 after buying an additional 1,172,955 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,279,000 after buying an additional 1,140,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $2,341,334. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.88. 229,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,633. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

