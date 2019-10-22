Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $261.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.43. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 61.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.