Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.05. The stock had a trading volume of 254,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.82. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.99. The firm has a market cap of $260.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

