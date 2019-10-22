Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ: HOLI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

10/17/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

10/4/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $156.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 458.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.