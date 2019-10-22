HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stake Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFC. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

