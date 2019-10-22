HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) versus TAIWAN FD INC/SH (OTCMKTS:TWN) Financial Contrast

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TAIWAN FD INC/SH does not pay a dividend.

0.0% of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HITACHI CONSTR/ADR N/A N/A N/A TAIWAN FD INC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HITACHI CONSTR/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAIWAN FD INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HITACHI CONSTR/ADR $9.30 billion 0.53 $616.88 million N/A N/A TAIWAN FD INC/SH $4.68 million 33.95 $1.67 million N/A N/A

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TAIWAN FD INC/SH.

Volatility and Risk

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR beats TAIWAN FD INC/SH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments. It also provides parts, such as hydraulic oils and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.

About TAIWAN FD INC/SH

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TAIEX Total Return Index. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. was formed on December 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.