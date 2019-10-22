Hilton Hotels (HLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilton Hotels to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

