Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.