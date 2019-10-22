Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

HFWA opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,543.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $60,988.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 119.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

