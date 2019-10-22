Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 6.05%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $61.77.

HLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

