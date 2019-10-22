Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,574. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $121.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.52.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5523 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

