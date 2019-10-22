Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,734 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7,278.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period.

SLYG traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. 490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,795. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

