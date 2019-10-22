Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 100.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 366,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,880 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,063. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

