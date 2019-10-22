HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €75.16 ($87.39).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €65.36 ($76.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a twelve month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is €64.48 and its 200 day moving average is €66.94.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.