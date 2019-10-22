Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $20.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLD. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 793.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 719,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 82.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 243,097 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 123.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 128,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.17. 516,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,606. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.00%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

