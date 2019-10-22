Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.70 Million

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report $149.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $153.00 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $151.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $604.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.48 million to $612.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $689.42 million, with estimates ranging from $626.41 million to $730.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 516,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $994,161.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,877.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heartland Express by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heartland Express by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heartland Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.