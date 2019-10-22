HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Trading 5.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $27.82, 255,185 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 125,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,193 shares in the company, valued at $405,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 13.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 412.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.98 million, a PE ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

