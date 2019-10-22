Head to Head Review: BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) versus Oncobiologics (OTCMKTS:ONS)

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Oncobiologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% Oncobiologics -464.47% N/A -93.28%

This table compares BioCardia and Oncobiologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 45.28 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Oncobiologics $3.81 million 0.00 -$38.84 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncobiologics.

Risk and Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncobiologics has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Oncobiologics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Oncobiologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioCardia and Oncobiologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oncobiologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioCardia presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%.

Summary

Oncobiologics beats BioCardia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha. The company also develops ONS-1045, a bevacizumab biosimilar, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial that interferes with tumor growth by binding to vascular endothelial growth factor, a protein that stimulates the formation of new blood vessels. Its advanced preclinical product candidate is ONS-1050, a trastuzumab biosimilar, interferes with the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, a protein that stimulates cell proliferation. Oncobiologics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Selexis SA; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratories Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

