Head-To-Head Review: Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) versus Net Element (OTCMKTS:NETE)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Net Element does not pay a dividend.

Agent Information Software has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Net Element shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Net Element -7.83% -52.33% -18.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and Net Element’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.49 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Net Element $65.79 million 0.28 -$4.94 million ($1.12) -3.94

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Net Element.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Agent Information Software and Net Element, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Agent Information Software beats Net Element on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments, a payment acceptance solution; Unified m-POS, an easy-to-use mobile application for small and medium sized businesses (SMB); Aptito, a cloud-based POS platform for the hospitality industry and SMB merchants; Restoactive, a visual POS integration solution for restaurants; Zero Pay, a payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; PayOnline, an integrated e-commerce and mobile payments processing platform, and fraud management system; Pay-Travel, a payment processing solutions to the travel industry; Sales Central, a cloud-based solution to enhance responsiveness of indirect non-bank sales forces and sales efficiency; Netevia, which delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs; and Digital Provider, an integrated direct-carrier and mobile operator solution for smaller content providers and merchants throughout selected international markets. It operates in North America, Russia, Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

