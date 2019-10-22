Head-To-Head Comparison: Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) & BTG (NASDAQ:BTGGF)

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) and BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Intrexon shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Intrexon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intrexon and BTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon -368.47% -31.89% -16.13% BTG N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrexon and BTG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon $160.57 million 5.21 -$509.34 million ($1.37) -3.77 BTG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BTG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrexon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intrexon and BTG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon 1 1 1 0 2.00 BTG 0 2 0 0 2.00

Intrexon currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 281.14%.

Volatility and Risk

Intrexon has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTG has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intrexon beats BTG on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About BTG

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications. This segment also provides interventional vascular products consisting of EKOS system, an ultrasonic catheter drug delivery device used in the treatment of blood clots; Varithena for the treatment of varicose veins; and PneumRx Coil for the treatment of emphysema, a debilitating lung disease. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers antidote products, such as CroFab for the treatment of crotalid snake envenomations; DigiFab for the treatment of digoxin toxicity; and Voraxaze for high-dose methotrexate toxicity. The Licensing segment provides Zytiga for treatment of prostate cancer; Two-Part Hip Cup; and Lemtrada. The company also manufactures and commercializes therapeutic ultrasound devices, and roxwood systems, as well as develops venous thrombus management devices. The company was formerly known as British Technology Group International plc and changed its name to BTG plc in March 1995. BTG plc was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

