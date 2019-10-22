Head to Head Analysis: Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) versus Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 1 1 0 2.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.98%. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Dividends

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artisan Partners Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $507.22 million 2.02 -$24.28 million $1.17 17.50 Artisan Partners Asset Management $828.60 million 2.49 $158.30 million $2.94 9.04

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. Artisan Partners Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -6.34% 115.16% 4.86% Artisan Partners Asset Management 18.40% 169.94% 23.08%

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

