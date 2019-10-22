HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,009 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of HCP worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HCP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HCP by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of HCP by 2,313.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of HCP by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HCP by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.23. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $38.00 target price on HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of HCP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

