Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,769. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $129,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,326.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

