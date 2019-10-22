Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,004,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,795,000 after purchasing an additional 931,941 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,476,000 after purchasing an additional 584,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $43.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $129,774.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,326.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,510 shares of company stock worth $1,626,297 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. ValuEngine downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

