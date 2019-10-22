Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harborview Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 90,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.22. 30,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.