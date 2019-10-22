Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Harborview Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 110.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $87.16 and a one year high of $113.41.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

