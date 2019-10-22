Harborview Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,518,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,636,000 after buying an additional 1,397,088 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 657,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 594,769 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 201,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.87. 6,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,253. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.