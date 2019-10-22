Harborview Advisors LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 24,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

