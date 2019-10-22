Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 6,256 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NetEase were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,169. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.21. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $188.05 and a 12-month high of $295.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.21.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

