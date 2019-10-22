Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $461,000 Investment in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Shotspotter by 81.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter during the second quarter worth about $2,696,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shotspotter by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Shotspotter by 6,426.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shotspotter by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

SSTI traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $228.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 2.64. Shotspotter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSTI. TheStreet lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.26.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

