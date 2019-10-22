Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,739,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,957,000 after purchasing an additional 735,992 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540,279 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,876,000 after purchasing an additional 194,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $920,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 235,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,700,622.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,664 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $166,549.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,349 shares of company stock worth $17,006,816. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 160,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,658. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.79 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.