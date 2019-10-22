Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given News Impact Rating of -2.10

Media coverage about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a media sentiment score of -2.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oilfield services company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Halliburton’s score:

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

HAL stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

