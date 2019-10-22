GSI Technology (GSIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. GSI Technology has set its Q2 2020 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.66 million, a PE ratio of 108.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised GSI Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 8,880 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $71,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 4,592 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $41,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,509 shares of company stock valued at $113,056. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

