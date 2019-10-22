Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Price Target Cut to $0.40

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.50 to $0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 96.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Monday, June 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa SAB from $0.40 to $0.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

NYSE TV opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

