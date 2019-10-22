Grand Vision Media (LON:GVMH) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Grand Vision Media Holdings PLC (LON:GVMH) traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), 3,001 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.28.

About Grand Vision Media (LON:GVMH)

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc operates as an integrated out-door digital media and advertising company in the Peoples Republic of China. It offers out-of-home (OOH) advertising, panel advertising, and content production services; digital marketing campaigns, such as social media marketing services; and events and exhibitions.

