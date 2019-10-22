Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 351.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.79. The stock had a trading volume of 178,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,574. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $121.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.