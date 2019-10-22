Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of FLRN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

