Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 225,113 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

