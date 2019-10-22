Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 970.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

