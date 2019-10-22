Goodwin Daniel L Invests $209,000 in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,260,000 after acquiring an additional 556,157 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 404,726 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,322.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 262,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 243,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,352,000 after acquiring an additional 207,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 657.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after acquiring an additional 171,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.63. 37,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,647. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.58.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

