Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $209.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day moving average of $203.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $234.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

