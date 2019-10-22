Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $248.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 5,900 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,031.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 10,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,480.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 64,214 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 942,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

