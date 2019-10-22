GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GLYE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. GlyEco has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.29.
GlyEco Company Profile
