GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GLYE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. GlyEco has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

GlyEco Company Profile

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services.

