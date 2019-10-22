Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.18

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $13.47. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

