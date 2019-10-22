Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBT. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $241,332.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $150,305.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $549,865. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,307.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,318,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

