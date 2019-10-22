GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

