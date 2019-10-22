Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOD. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $724.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

