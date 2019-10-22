Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 349,750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 997.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
