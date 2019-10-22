Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 349,750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 997.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

